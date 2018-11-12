Brokerages Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Will Post Earnings of -$1.64 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2018

Equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) will announce earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.85) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.51). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.81) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.40) to ($5.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($6.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.13) to ($5.68). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.01). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 461.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $209,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Maraganore sold 13,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $986,126.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,804.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,305 shares of company stock worth $1,943,413. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodford Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,849,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.15. 451,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.04. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $99.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

