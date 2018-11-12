Brokerages Expect Audentes Therapeutics Inc (BOLD) to Announce -$0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.91) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Audentes Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the highest is ($0.84). Audentes Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($2.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($3.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Audentes Therapeutics.

Get Audentes Therapeutics alerts:

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:BOLD traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $23.79. 16,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.99. Audentes Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $46.18.

In other news, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $368,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $1,233,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 365,999 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,042.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,039 shares of company stock worth $2,925,260. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOLD. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 48.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 89.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 471.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,925,000 after purchasing an additional 497,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,254,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audentes Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.