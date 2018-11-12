Brokerages Expect Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (CLD) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cloud Peak Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Cloud Peak Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cloud Peak Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cloud Peak Energy.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $233.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.03 million. Cloud Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. MKM Partners set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Cloud Peak Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cloud Peak Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cloud Peak Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 357,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cloud Peak Energy by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,248 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloud Peak Energy by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,445 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 27,108 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cloud Peak Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,900,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloud Peak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,157,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLD traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 467,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,509. The firm has a market cap of $112.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cloud Peak Energy has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

