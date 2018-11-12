Brokerages Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) to Post $0.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $609,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 244.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRG stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $16.21. 360,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,385. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.