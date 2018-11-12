Brokerages Expect PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PFSweb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. PFSweb reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PFSweb will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PFSweb.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $77.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.68 million. PFSweb had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFSW shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PFSweb in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on PFSweb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PFSweb by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,039,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PFSweb in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PFSweb by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PFSweb in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PFSweb by 51.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 125,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 42,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFSW opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. PFSweb has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $129.99 million, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.33.

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and strategy, design, and digital marketing services, such as digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

