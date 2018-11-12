Brokerages Expect Service Co. International (SCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.57. Service Co. International reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Shares of SCI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 33,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,897. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 32,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $1,343,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $4,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,524.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,706,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Service Co. International by 3.3% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International by 20.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its position in Service Co. International by 4.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 35,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International by 21.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

