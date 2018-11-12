Brokerages Expect Symantec Co. (SYMC) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Symantec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Symantec posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Symantec will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Symantec.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 25.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYMC. BidaskClub raised shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Symantec from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Symantec from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Symantec from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SYMC traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,241,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,565,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. Symantec has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Symantec by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,943,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,273,000 after acquiring an additional 314,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Symantec by 154.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,064,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508,428 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Symantec by 42.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,701,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Symantec by 34.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,093,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Symantec by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,736,000 after purchasing an additional 36,788 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

