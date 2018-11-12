Brokerages Expect Symantec Co. (SYMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) will report sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Symantec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Symantec reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Symantec will report full-year sales of $4.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Symantec.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 25.95%. Symantec’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

SYMC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Symantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Symantec from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Symantec from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Symantec from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Symantec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Symantec by 15.4% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 20,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Symantec by 2.8% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 108,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Symantec by 4.9% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 74,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Symantec by 9.1% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 49,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Symantec by 14.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Symantec stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,258,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,565,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. Symantec has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Symantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

