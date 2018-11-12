Brokerages Expect United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.94 Million

Brokerages predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) will report sales of $185.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.28 million and the highest is $199.60 million. United Insurance posted sales of $181.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Insurance will report full year sales of $732.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $718.83 million to $746.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $791.00 million, with estimates ranging from $780.19 million to $801.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Insurance.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $181.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.94 million. United Insurance had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 5.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UIHC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of United Insurance in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. United Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of United Insurance by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of United Insurance by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Insurance by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. 32.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance stock opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $817.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.72. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $22.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

