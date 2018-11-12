Brokerages Set ARRIS International plc (ARRS) PT at $29.29

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised ARRIS International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised ARRIS International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised ARRIS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut ARRIS International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut ARRIS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ARRIS International stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.78. 5,964,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ARRIS International has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $30.96.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ARRIS International had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ARRIS International will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARRS. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of ARRIS International in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of ARRIS International in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of ARRIS International in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of ARRIS International in the third quarter valued at $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

ARRIS International Company Profile

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

