Brokerages Set CES Energy Solutions Corp (CEU) Target Price at $7.81

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.81.

CEU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.20 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th.

CEU traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.30. 474,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,160. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$3.13 and a 12-month high of C$6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$284.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$269.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.269189196464573 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

In other news, Director Burton Joel Ahrens sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total value of C$35,788.00. Also, insider Craig Frederick Nieboer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.47, for a total transaction of C$223,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,651 shares of company stock valued at $540,613.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

