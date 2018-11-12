Brokerages Set Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) PT at $34.38

Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

A number of research firms have commented on ELAN. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $528,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 33,000 shares of company stock worth $792,000.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,567,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,056,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,580,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,358,000.

Shares of ELAN opened at $34.46 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $761.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Elanco Animal Health

There is no company description available for Elanco Animal Health Inc

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.