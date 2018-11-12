Brokerages Set Extreme Networks, Inc (EXTR) PT at $11.38

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

EXTR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Extreme Networks to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

EXTR stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.57. 1,692,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,552. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $239.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.36 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 35.66% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,071,000 after purchasing an additional 855,965 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 31.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 782,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 189,463 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 8,273.7% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 50,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 50,387 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,163.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 967,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 890,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at $141,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

