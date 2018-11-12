Brokerages Set HCP, Inc. (HCP) PT at $26.70

Shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.70.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of HCP in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of HCP in a report on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HCP in a report on Monday, July 23rd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of HCP by 278.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 129,553 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of HCP by 30.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 313,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 72,285 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of HCP by 3.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 565,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCP by 4.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 236,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of HCP by 16.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,008,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,548,000 after buying an additional 139,214 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of HCP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.82. 2,760,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. HCP has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.16.
HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. HCP had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. HCP’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCP will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.90%.
HCP Company Profile
HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.
