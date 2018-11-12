Brokerages Set Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (BOWL) Target Price at $240.00

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (LON:BOWL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 240 ($3.14).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

LON:BOWL traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 202 ($2.64). 21,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,334. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12-month low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 212 ($2.77).

In other news, insider Laurence Keen purchased 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £5,009.76 ($6,546.14).

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Bowlplex brands in the United Kingdom. As of September, 30, 2017, it operated approximately 57 centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

