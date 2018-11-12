Brokerages Set NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Target Price at $68.53

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on NUVA shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,262,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NuVasive by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 552,101 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 60,108 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NuVasive by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,303,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,919,000 after purchasing an additional 121,467 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NuVasive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,972,000 after purchasing an additional 20,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NuVasive by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUVA stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.93. 441,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,585. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.45. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $72.41.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.70 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

