Brokerages Set Triumph Group Inc (TGI) Price Target at $23.43

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Triumph Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of TGI traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,394. Triumph Group has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.90.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a positive return on equity of 68.14% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $855.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Silvestri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,187,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,074,000 after purchasing an additional 794,349 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Triumph Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Triumph Group by 46.8% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 33,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Triumph Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group in the third quarter worth $234,000.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

