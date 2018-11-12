Brokers Issue Forecasts for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($1.60) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.66). William Blair also issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AXDX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $14.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 35.26 and a quick ratio of 25.67. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.49.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,365.75% and a negative return on equity of 81.76%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 97.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 486,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after buying an additional 240,600 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,046,000 after buying an additional 70,447 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $4,110,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 33.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

