Brokers Issue Forecasts for USA Compression Partners LP’s FY2018 Earnings (USAC)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of USA Compression Partners in a report issued on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.93 million. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 132.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on USAC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $18.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 90.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.86. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $19.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,312.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,051,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,698,000 after acquiring an additional 603,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 230,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 56,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

