Brokers Offer Predictions for Michael Kors Holdings Ltd’s Q3 2019 Earnings (KORS)

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Michael Kors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the lifestyle brand will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.87. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Michael Kors’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Michael Kors alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Michael Kors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Nomura raised their price target on Michael Kors from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Michael Kors from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Michael Kors in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michael Kors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.52.

Shares of NYSE KORS opened at $47.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.39. Michael Kors has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

In other news, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of Michael Kors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $13,245,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of Michael Kors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $10,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 846,436 shares of company stock worth $60,640,959 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Michael Kors during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Michael Kors by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Michael Kors during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Michael Kors during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Michael Kors during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Michael Kors Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Michael Kors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Kors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.