Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) Short Interest Down 21.8% in October

Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,581,845 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the October 15th total of 8,413,666 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,464,344 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $752,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 97.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,867,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,604,000 after buying an additional 2,890,881 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,396,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 335.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 427,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BPY shares. BidaskClub downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brookfield Property Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $24.00 price target on Brookfield Property Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Property Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.
Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.
About Brookfield Property Partners
Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.
Featured Article: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.