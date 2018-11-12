Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 4,727 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD opened at $40.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.80 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, insider Christopher A. Graham sold 10,800 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $514,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,002.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

