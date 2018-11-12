Brookstone Capital Management Takes $252,000 Position in Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 28.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 22.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,068,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,672 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,540,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,650,000 after acquiring an additional 323,782 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 74.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,387,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,156 shares during the period. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 14.5% in the third quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 3,024,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,481,000 after acquiring an additional 383,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPOR shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gulfport Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of Gulfport Energy stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. Gulfport Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $360.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.39 million. Research analysts predict that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

