Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 41.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,646,000 after acquiring an additional 47,502 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 39.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,445,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,680,000 after acquiring an additional 979,815 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 45.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares during the period.

BURL stock opened at $172.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.37. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $177.88.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 606.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BURL. Wedbush lowered shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $195.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.75.

In other Burlington Stores news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total value of $3,021,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,797,990.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 4,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $704,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,747,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,413 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

