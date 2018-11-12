Bruker (BRKR) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Bruker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bruker from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a sell rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR opened at $33.83 on Thursday. Bruker has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 13.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.