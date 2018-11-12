BT Group’s (BTA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

Macquarie reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of BT Group (LON:BTA) in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 284.50 ($3.72).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.78%.

