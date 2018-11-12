BumbaCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (BUMBA)

BumbaCoin (CURRENCY:BUMBA) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. BumbaCoin has a total market cap of $33,150.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BumbaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BumbaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last week, BumbaCoin has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BumbaCoin alerts:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000825 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BumbaCoin Coin Profile

BumbaCoin is a coin. BumbaCoin’s total supply is 23,335,668 coins. BumbaCoin’s official website is bumbacoin.com. BumbaCoin’s official Twitter account is @bumbacoin.

Buying and Selling BumbaCoin

BumbaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BumbaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BumbaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BumbaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BumbaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BumbaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.