Burlington Stores (BURL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In a tough retail landscape, Burlington Stores has made multiple changes to its business model to adapt to the ongoing transformation in the sector. Strategic initiatives have aided the company to continue register top- and bottom-line growth, which in turn has helped the stock to surge and outpace the industry in a year. This is quite evident from the second-quarter fiscal 2018 results. Certainly, management remains confident of posting higher sales and earnings during the fiscal year, as reflected from the upbeat view. Notably, the company has increased vendor counts, made technological advancements and initiated better marketing approach. These along with effective inventory management and cost containment efforts have helped elevate gross margin. However, high debt level and unfavorable macroeconomic factors that may impact consumer spending still remain matters of concern. Moreover, deceleration in comps growth rate also alarms.”

BURL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen set a $195.00 target price on Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Burlington Stores stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.40. 1,535,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,169. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.37. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $177.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 606.69% and a net margin of 6.85%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fred Hand sold 4,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $701,921.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,203 shares in the company, valued at $11,759,561.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Katz sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $1,297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,641,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,413 shares of company stock worth $13,821,120 in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 39.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,445,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,680,000 after acquiring an additional 979,815 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,187.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 875,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,789,000 after acquiring an additional 807,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 7,311.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 467,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,350,000 after acquiring an additional 461,041 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 257.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after acquiring an additional 405,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 386.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 493,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,276,000 after acquiring an additional 391,945 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

