Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $268,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $111.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $385.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $95.95 and a 52 week high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “$111.53” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.44.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

