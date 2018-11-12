Cable One Inc (CABO) Stake Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Cable One worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CABO. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cable One by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cable One by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Cable One by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Cable One by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley set a $860.00 price objective on shares of Cable One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $868.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $845.67.

CABO opened at $863.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cable One Inc has a 12 month low of $597.40 and a 12 month high of $924.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.26.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.14). Cable One had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In other Cable One news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.30, for a total transaction of $211,912.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cable One Inc (CABO) Stake Lessened by Comerica Bank” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/cable-one-inc-cabo-stake-lessened-by-comerica-bank.html.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.