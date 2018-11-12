Cadence Bank NA Has $2.13 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. grace capital bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.1% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.44.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $150.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $115.16 and a 52 week high of $165.63. The company has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total transaction of $1,282,034.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,189,542.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,448,713.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

