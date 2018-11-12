Cadence Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,342 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN opened at $193.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.31 and a 12 month high of $210.19. The firm has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amgen from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $193.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/cadence-capital-management-llc-decreases-stake-in-amgen-inc-amgn.html.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.