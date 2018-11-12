Cadence Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Viacom, Inc. (VIAB)

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viacom were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Viacom by 36,808.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Viacom during the third quarter worth $210,000. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Viacom during the third quarter worth $220,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Viacom during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Viacom during the third quarter worth $234,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAB opened at $32.10 on Monday. Viacom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Viacom had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIAB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viacom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Viacom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Viacom Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

