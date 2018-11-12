Cadinha & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises about 3.6% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $22,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 31,477.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 777,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 15.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,716,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,497,008,000 after purchasing an additional 614,356 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,187.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 439,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,134,000 after purchasing an additional 405,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 153.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,922,000 after purchasing an additional 363,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 26.9% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 942,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $289,936,000 after purchasing an additional 200,026 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.18.

NOC opened at $285.73 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $251.66 and a 12-month high of $360.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $2.19. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 10,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,982,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $427,855.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,685.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,557 shares of company stock worth $10,005,222. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/cadinha-co-llc-boosts-stake-in-northrop-grumman-co-noc.html.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.