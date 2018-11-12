Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in Raytheon (RTN)

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Raytheon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Raytheon by 19,218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 25,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 25,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.41, for a total value of $657,853.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Raytheon in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.08.

Raytheon stock opened at $188.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

