Cadinha & Co. LLC Purchases 222,348 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 147.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,348 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 3.4% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.11 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The company has a market cap of $229.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 1st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Intel to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,747 shares of company stock valued at $398,552 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

