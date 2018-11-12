Caesarstone (CSTE) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Caesarstone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Caesarstone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

NASDAQ CSTE opened at $14.62 on Thursday. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.01.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caesarstone will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Caesarstone’s payout ratio is 45.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the third quarter worth about $137,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the third quarter worth about $375,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.