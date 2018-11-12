California Public Employees Retirement System Has $601,000 Stake in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,401 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Summit Financial Group were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after acquiring an additional 49,099 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMMF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $261.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $21.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

