Callon Petroleum (CPE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $20.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.24.

CPE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.53. 35,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,393,537. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $161.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mitzi P. Conn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,830,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,124 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $32,328,000. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 65.4% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,620,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,965 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 65.6% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,652 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 15.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,261,443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,780 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

