Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT) Shares Down 5.4%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 2,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 315,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $297.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $945.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.99 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.02%. Analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David West Griffin purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $72,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,710.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,205 shares of company stock valued at $269,925 in the last three months. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. 14.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

