Calyxt (CLXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Calyxt to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ CLXT opened at $12.12 on Monday. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 21.27, a quick ratio of 21.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $410.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 3.44.

In related news, insider Manoj Sahoo sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $37,411.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel F. Voytas sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $65,858.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,136 shares of company stock worth $330,964 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for plants in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, high fiber wheat, herbicide tolerant wheat, powdery mildew resistant wheat, improved oil composition canola, herbicide tolerant canola, improved quality alfalfa and herbicide tolerant alfalfa, late blight resistant potatoes, cold storable/reduced browning potatoes, improved protein composition soybeans, drought tolerant soybeans, herbicide tolerant soybeans, and improved yield soybeans.

