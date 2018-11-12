Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,342 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 503.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after buying an additional 40,544 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 248,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,921,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,236,000 after buying an additional 262,779 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total value of $8,821,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 114,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,830,355.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,561 shares of company stock valued at $21,711,903. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $390.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.63.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $354.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.11. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $210.04 and a twelve month high of $356.26.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 259.86% and a net margin of 14.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-purchases-2342-shares-of-oreilly-automotive-inc-orly.html.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.