Canaccord Genuity Cuts QUALCOMM (QCOM) Price Target to $75.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QCOM. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.86.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $55.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 34.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $54,165.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $275,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $6,098,286.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,076.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $6,302,079. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 62,870 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 29,757 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

