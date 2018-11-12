Canaccord Genuity Trims Bird Construction (BDT) Target Price to C$9.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BDT. Raymond James cut their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. TD Securities upgraded Bird Construction from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday.

TSE:BDT opened at C$6.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is -1,300.00%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, and mining businesses.

