Canaccord Genuity Trims Quarterhill (QTRH) Target Price to C$2.00

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Friday morning.

Shares of QTRH opened at C$1.62 on Friday. Quarterhill has a one year low of C$1.33 and a one year high of C$2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.