Canacol Energy (CNNEF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 13th.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter.

CNNEF opened at $2.89 on Monday. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $3.78.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Colombia. The company has proved and probable reserves of 505 billion cubic feet of gas and 14 million barrels of oil. Canacol Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

