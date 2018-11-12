Canada Jetlines (JETMF) versus Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Canada Jetlines (OTCMKTS:JETMF) and Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Canada Jetlines alerts:

Canada Jetlines has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Martin Marietta Materials has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canada Jetlines and Martin Marietta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canada Jetlines N/A N/A N/A Martin Marietta Materials 17.95% 10.78% 5.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Canada Jetlines and Martin Marietta Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canada Jetlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Martin Marietta Materials 0 4 5 0 2.56

Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus target price of $214.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.70%. Given Martin Marietta Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Martin Marietta Materials is more favorable than Canada Jetlines.

Dividends

Martin Marietta Materials pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Canada Jetlines does not pay a dividend. Martin Marietta Materials pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canada Jetlines and Martin Marietta Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canada Jetlines N/A N/A -$2.37 million N/A N/A Martin Marietta Materials $3.97 billion 2.89 $713.34 million $7.18 25.41

Martin Marietta Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Canada Jetlines.

Summary

Martin Marietta Materials beats Canada Jetlines on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canada Jetlines Company Profile

Canada Jetlines Ltd. operates as an ultra-low cost carrier scheduled airline. The company plans to operate flights across Canada; and provide non-stop services from Canada to the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It also provides services to passengers, such as in-flight food and baggage. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. It also manufactures and markets magnesia-based chemical products for the industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily for customers in the steel and mining industries, as well as provides road paving construction services. The company's chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Jetlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Jetlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.