Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR.UN) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CAR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$48.18.

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$47.52 on Thursday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$31.93 and a twelve month high of C$37.94.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT) is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. CAPREIT’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with long-term, monthly cash distributions; grow normalized funds from operations (NFFO), distributions and Unit value through the management of its properties, acquisitions and financial management, and reinvest capital within the property portfolio.

