Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

“. We reiterate our Overweight rating and 12-month price target of $7 on shares of HTGM. HTG reported 3Q18 revenue of $4.7MM (+26%), $0.4MM below FactSet consensus. Product and service RUO revenue was lighter than our expectations, but was offset by strong revenue from Collaboration Agreements. HTG expects to achieve the midpoint of its previously indicated 2018 revenue guidance ($21-25MM), implying 17% top-line growth in 4Q. We think momentum is starting to pick up for HTG with a number of drivers in the business expected to materialize in late 2018 into 2019.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.80.

HTGM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. 2,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,749. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $103.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.03. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $5.83.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 74.94%. On average, analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGM. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,506,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,387,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 331,690 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,000. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.