Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “$140.00” Price Target for AnaptysBio (ANAB)

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $140.00 target price on AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $147.00 price objective on AnaptysBio and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $127.00 price objective on AnaptysBio and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on AnaptysBio from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.50.

Shares of ANAB opened at $72.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.59 and a beta of 3.47. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.19 and a current ratio of 16.19.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AnaptysBio by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in AnaptysBio by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AnaptysBio by 1,342.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 37,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in AnaptysBio by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

